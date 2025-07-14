Personnel File – No. 411

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank announced it’s hired Dennis Staires as vice president and assistant manager at its new, flagship private banking center in the One Post Office Square branch in downtown Boston.

Boston Municipal Research Bureau

The Boston Municipal Research Bureau, a business-backed watchdog focused on the city of Boston, named former MBTA general manager Steve Poftak as its permanent president and CEO.

City of Boston

The Boston Municipal Research Bureau honored the Boston Planning Department’s Assistant Deputy Director of Design Review Alexa Pinard, Inspectional Services Department court coordinator John Connors and Jeffrey Alkins, program manager at the Boston Home Center in the Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing, with three of its eight 2025 Henry L. Shattuck Public Service Awards. The awards recognize city employees who exemplify “integrity, initiative, leadership and commitment to the public good.”

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced that two employees, First Vice President of Community Relations Jodie Gerulaitis and Vice President of Retail Banking Jennifer Bujnevicie both recently graduated from the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors

The Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors announced the recipients of its four major awards:

Jeffrey Clonts, William Raveis Real Estate (Realtor of the Year)

Jack Cotton, Sotheby’s International Realty (Charles F. Lockhart Distinguished Service Award)

Leda Phillips, LAER Realty Partners (Good Neighbor Award)

Anthony Mazzeo, East Bay Title and Escrow (CCIAOR Affiliate of the Year)

Charlesbridge

Charlesbridge, the Dedham-based mutual holding company for Dedham Savings and South Shore Bank, announced that Director of Financial Crimes Compliance and BSA Officer Laura Hickson has graduated from the New England School for Financial Studies.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced it’s promoted Mary Elbarnashawy to manage its Berlin branch.

Consigli Construction Co.

Consigli Construction Co. announced it’s hired Eric Libby as a director and project executive for its Boston-area operations.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, based in Hyannis, announced it’s promoted or expanded roles for nine employees:

Carlyn Carey to senior vice president, corporate counsel and compliance officer

Lauie Maul to senior vice president and human resources officer

Pat Coffey to first vice president and senior commercial credit underwriter

Melissa Marder to vice president and customer assistance center manager

Lisa Cusolito to assistant vice president and government banking specialist

Jessica Terry to assistant vice president and cash management specialist

Christine Damery to senior marketing coordinator and officer

Joyce Lambert to executive administration coordinator and officer

Alex Taylor to senior human resources specialist and officer

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced that it’s hired George Mardo as a business banker on its small business lending team.

The bank also announced that Lauren Patt, a marketing specialist, has graduated from the American Bankers Association Bank Marketing School.

GFA Federal Credit Union

Gardner-based GFA Federal Credit Union announced Tina M. Sbrega has retired from its board of directors.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced its board named Stanley Walczyk as a director emeritus for a two-year term “in recognition of his long and distinguished service to the credit union.”

Lee Bank

Lee Bank announced that its subsidiary, October Mountain Financial Advisors, has hired Tanya Haas as vice president of trusts and private banking.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it’s hired John G. Williams as assistant manager of its East Longmeadow branch.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank announced its hired Christopher Sylvestre as its new vice president and branch administrator. He was recently senior vice president and retail market manager at TD Bank..

Rollstone Bank

Leominster-based Rollstone Bank announced it’s hired Daniel Kesler as a senior vice president and commercial loan officer. Kesler comes to the bank from Worcester-based Bay State Bank, but previously worked for Rollstone.

Webster Five

Auburn-based bank Webster Five announced that Brian Westerlind, its CEO-designate, has now officially assumed his new role as president and CEO. Westerlind joined the bank in 2010 as CFO.