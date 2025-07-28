Personnel File – No. 413

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol Savings Bank has appointed Genesis Galan to the position of community relations manager of the Bristol County Savings Bank Foundation.

Dedham Savings Bank

Scott Richards has been promoted to vice president and commercial loan officer at Dedham Savings Bank.

Holland & Knight

With a practice focused on complex leverage and asset-based financing, Peter Palladino has left Choate Hall & Stuart and joined Holland & Knight’s financial services team in the Boston office.

Monson Savings Bank

Paul Duquette has joined Monson Savings Bank as vice president and financial advisor.

Newburyport Bank

Elliot Smith has joined Newburyport Bank as a senior vice president and commercial loan officer.

Northshore Bank

Peabody-based Northshore Bank has promoted Vicki Cormier, Jonathan Johnson and Erin Riley to vice president and regional branch manager.

The Village Bank

Michelle Peters has joined Newton-based The Village Bank as vice president and compliance/CRA officer.