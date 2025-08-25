Personnel File – No. 417

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod
Hyannis-based The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod announced CFO Erik Porter will succeed current President and CEO Lisa Oliver upon her retirement in October.
Country Bank
Ware-based Country Bank announced three new promotions:
- Jasmine Robinson to learning and development officer
- Sam Pursey to assistant vice president and commercial lender
Sarah Yurkunas to assistant vice president and commercial lender
Dedham Savings
Dedham Savings promoted Victoria Kane to president, taking over the post from President and CEO Peter Brown. Kane has also been designated to take on Brown’s CEO title on Dec. 31, 2026, when the latter retires.
Elkus Manfredi Architects
Boston-based Elkus Manfredi Architects announced a slate of promotions.
Promoted to senior associate:
- James Dyer
- Katarina Edlund
- Sinéad Khan
- Lawrence Ko
- Thomas Mullen
- Hal P. Munger Jr.
- Frances Rubino
Promoted to associate:
- Mary Ferrill
- Mengxi Gao
- Michael Haggerty
- Jeff Jacoby
- John D. McDermott
- Jeff Nedelka
- Roger Orlando
- Anna Reiderman-Hickey
- Brian Scott
- Mark E. Upton
- Alexandru Vilcu
- Victoria Wright
Needham Bank
Needham Bank announced its promoted James Daley to executive vice president and director of C&I banking.
The Peabody Companies
Braintree-based property management and real estate firm The Peabody Companies said it’s promoted Susie Curreri to senior director of portfolio operations and Jessenia Castro to director of portfolio operations.
The Savings Bank
Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced it’s hired George Nugent as its new senior vice president of marketing. He was most recently vice president and marketing manager at Lowell-based Enterprise Bank, which is in the process of being acquired by Rockland Trust.
St. Mary’s Credit Union
Marlbrough-based St. Mary’s Credit Union announced it’s hired Grace Lee, the former Eastern Massachusetts market president for M&T Bank, as its new president and CEO.
Suffolk
Boston-based construction giant Suffolk has hired PJ Johnson as executive vice president and division manager for its Northeast team. PJ joins Suffolk after 30 years at Turner Construction, where he most recently oversaw the latter firm’s Boston business unit.