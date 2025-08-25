Personnel File – No. 417

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

Hyannis-based The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod announced CFO Erik Porter will succeed current President and CEO Lisa Oliver upon her retirement in October.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced three new promotions:

Jasmine Robinson to learning and development officer

Sam Pursey to assistant vice president and commercial lender

Sarah Yurkunas to assistant vice president and commercial lender

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings promoted Victoria Kane to president, taking over the post from President and CEO Peter Brown. Kane has also been designated to take on Brown’s CEO title on Dec. 31, 2026, when the latter retires.

Elkus Manfredi Architects

Boston-based Elkus Manfredi Architects announced a slate of promotions.

Promoted to senior associate:

James Dyer

Katarina Edlund

Sinéad Khan

Lawrence Ko

Thomas Mullen

Hal P. Munger Jr.

Frances Rubino

Promoted to associate:

Mary Ferrill

Mengxi Gao

Michael Haggerty

Jeff Jacoby

John D. McDermott

Jeff Nedelka

Roger Orlando

Anna Reiderman-Hickey

Brian Scott

Mark E. Upton

Alexandru Vilcu

Victoria Wright

Needham Bank

Needham Bank announced its promoted James Daley to executive vice president and director of C&I banking.

The Peabody Companies

Braintree-based property management and real estate firm The Peabody Companies said it’s promoted Susie Curreri to senior director of portfolio operations and Jessenia Castro to director of portfolio operations.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced it’s hired George Nugent as its new senior vice president of marketing. He was most recently vice president and marketing manager at Lowell-based Enterprise Bank, which is in the process of being acquired by Rockland Trust.

St. Mary’s Credit Union

Marlbrough-based St. Mary’s Credit Union announced it’s hired Grace Lee, the former Eastern Massachusetts market president for M&T Bank, as its new president and CEO.

Suffolk

Boston-based construction giant Suffolk has hired PJ Johnson as executive vice president and division manager for its Northeast team. PJ joins Suffolk after 30 years at Turner Construction, where he most recently oversaw the latter firm’s Boston business unit.