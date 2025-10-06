Personnel File – No. 422

Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank announced Richard Sciaudone has joined the lender as a mortgage banking officer.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank announced it’s hired Beata Mazen to a newly created post: senior vice president and consumer banking strategy manager. Mazen was most recently senior vice president of wealth and deposit strategy at Citizens Bank.

ERA Key Realty

Northbridge-based residential brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Briana Buffone has affiliated with its Auburn office as a Realtor. She is also the part-time operations manager at Buffone Plumbing and Heating in Millbury

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank has hired Thomas Galvani as director of community banking, to oversee its branch strategy. Galvani comes to the bank after time spent at Santander Bank as its senior director of retail branch support and operations.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced it’s hired Brian Collins as chief operating officer and Kimberly Larsen as assistant vice president of human resources. Collins was formerly chief operating officer at Lowell-based Enterprise Bank & Trust, which has been bought by Rockland Trust. Larsen was formerly a senior human resources business partner and vice president at Enterprise Bank.

MassDevelopment

Boston-based MassDevelopment, one of the state’s quasi-public economic development lenders, announced it’s hired Kathleen McGilvray as executive vice president of finance programs, overseeing investment banking, lending, growth capital, and green finance programs. She comes to MassDevelopment from a job as CEO of Opportunity Communities (OppCo), an organization working to strengthen the capacity of community development corporations.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank announced its insurance subsidiary has promoted Lianne Kudlate to senior personal lines account manager.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank announced that it’s hired Dan Rapoza as an executive vice president and senior commercial banking officer. He comes to North Shore Bank from Salem Five, where he was senior vice president of middle market and nonprofit lending.

Syska Hennessy Group

International engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group announce it’s promoted Andrew Krenning to associate principal, based in the company’s Boston office.

Universal Window and Door

Marlborough-based Universal Window and Door, a manufacturer of aluminum replica windows for historic buildings, announced it’s appointed Jeff Reilly as CEO. Reilly comes to the company from Green Mountain Fire, a maker of wood pellet-powered home heating products.