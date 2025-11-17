Personnel File – No. 427

Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank announced it’s hired Meilssa Caci as a mortgage loan officer for its Andover-based mortgage team. Caci was previously a loan originator with Main Street Home Loans, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced it’s hired Barsha McGrath as a vice president and business banking relationship manager. McGrath was previously a treasury services team leader at Needham Bank, according to her LinkedIn profile.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced it’s hired Gicelle Brito as a vice president and commercial loan officer. She previously held a similar title and role at Northern Bank in Woburn.

Suffolk

Boston-based construction giant Suffolk announced it’s hired Kevin Quigley as executive vice president for enterprise strategy, and tasked him with propelling “execution on the company’s strategic plan and other growth initiatives” as the company seeks to further expand nationally. Quigley was previously principal in the litigation department at Boston law firm Choate, Hall and Stewart LLP.