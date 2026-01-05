Personnel File – No. 430

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank said it’s hired Sabrina Raposo as a vice president and regulatory risk officer. She was most recently a vendor and information security risk specialist at Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank.

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union said it’s hired Laurie LaChapelle as executive vice president and CFO.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank said it’s hired Katy Hackenberg as a project manager.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced it’s hired Tony Marini and Victoria Scott as retail banking officers.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank announced Executive Chair Bob Rivers was awarded the Key to the City by Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan in recognition of his involvement with the city’s civic life.

The bank also announced it has hired Richard Tyson Jr. as a senior vice president and wealth relationship manager in its Cambridge Trust Wealth Management division. Tyson was most recently vice president and senior client development officer at Fiduciary Trust Company.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union said it’s hired Meghann Arnold as vice president and controller. Arnold comes to the credit union after a stint as a senior audit associate at consultancy PwC’s asset and wealth management division.

Hometown Financial Group

Hometown Financial Group, a multibank mutual holding company based in Easthampton, announced it’s hired J. Scott Sanborn as its new executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer. Sanborn comes to the role after holding a similar post at HarborOne Bank, recently acquired by Eastern Bank.

Maplewood Senior Living

Boston-based senior housing owner and operator Maplewood Senior Living announced that Shane Herlet and Tom Gaston have been promoted to co-CEOs. Herlet was formerly the chief operating officer and Gaston was formerly the chief investment officer.

MountainOne Bank

MountainOne Bank announced two new commercial credit analyst hires: Ann Barnes and Nicholas Fanfan.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced that it’s promoted Pia Cordes to vice president and project and core banking manager.

NeighborWorks Housing Solutions

Brockton-based affordable housing provider NeighborWorks Housing Solutions said its COO Angela Gomez was given a “Community Leadership Award” by the Association of Latino Professionals for America’s Boston chapter.

The Peabody Companies

Braintree-based property management firm The Peabody Companies announced that one of its staffers, Carolina Sholl, was named “portfolio manager of the year” by the Massachusetts Apartment Association.

Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley

The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley announced its 2026 officers: Judy Nevarez, president; Nikki Serafino, president-elect; Don Thompson, treasurer; and Sue Drumm, immediate past-president.

Suffolk

Boston construction and design giant Suffolk announced Ken VanOverberghe has been hired as senior vice president of national design-build. VanOverberghe comes to the firm from Jacobs, where he oversaw a portfolio of complex infrastructure and transit projects across the Eastern United States and Canada.