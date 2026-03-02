Personnel File – No. 435

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank said it’s hired Erik Lupus to manage its Attleboro branch, with the rank of assistant vice president.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank said ‘ts hired Mike Oleksak as first vice president and commercial banking team leader for Western Massachusetts, and Rob Totaro as a vice president and a commercial lender for Eastern Massachusetts. Oleksak was previously a senior vice president and commercial team leader at BankESB. Totaro was previously a vice president of commercial lending at Webster Five.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced it’s promoted Donald Grieco to assistant vice president, mortgage loan underwriter and commercial credit apprentice.

Walter Shuffain Advisors

Walter Shuffain Advisors a Boston-based accounting and business advisory firm that partly specializes in the construction and real estate industries, announced it’s hired David O’Neil as its new chief growth officer.

Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Bryan Regele to senior vice president and chief loan officer, and Mike Langolis to vice president of compliance and internal audit.