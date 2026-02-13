Reading Cooperative Adds Former Enterprise Bank SVP

Reading Cooperative Bank has named Charlene Jancsy its new chief human resources officer.

“I knew RCB would be a place that allowed me to practice Human Resources through the lens of considering the person and not just the policy,” Jancsy said in a statement. “RCB has a culture and leadership group that embraces the commitment to community and mutual banking.”

Jancsy comes to RCB with over 20 years of experience and was formerly a senior vice president at Lowell-based Enterprise Bank.

Jancsy is currently a director for Girls, Inc. of Greater Lowell and is a former director of the Greater Lowell Workforce Development Board, where she served for over a decade until 2024.

“We are delighted to have Charlene join our team,” Reading Cooperative Bank CEO Julieann Thurlow said in a statement. “It is no surprise that she is adding value right out of the gate. Her focus on people as the priority for good business will certainly serve us well as it did her prior longtime employer, Enterprise Bank.”

Rockland Trust recently acquired Enterprise Bank. RCB announced it would absorb Wakefield Cooperative Bank in 2025. RCB has $1.2 billion in assets according to FDIC data.