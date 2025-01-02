Renters Staying Put at Increased Rate – But Not in Boston

While nationwide renters are staying in their homes at an increasing rate, Boston is bucking the trend.

According to a new report from Redfin, 23.8 percent of Boston-area renters in 2023 stayed in the same home for more than a year, down from 26.7 percent a decade prior. And 18.3 percent of Greater Boston renters stayed in their homes for greater than 10 years, an increase of 190 basis points throughout the same time period.

In the Hartford, Connecticut, the change was even more drastic: 20.7 percent of renters stayed in their homes greater than a year, down 530 basis points from 2013. Additionally, just 18.4 percent of renters stayed in their homes for more than 10 years, a decrease of 2.2 percent.

New York City and Providence, Rhode Island – the other two Northeast metros included in the report – the share of renters staying put also dropped. Only 20.6 percent of Providence renters stayed in the same apartment for more than a year, down from 25.9 percent a decade ago. And a mere 14.9 percent of New Yorkers did the same in 2023 versus 17.2 percent in 2013.

“Monthly mortgage payments have nearly tripled over the past decade, preventing many renters from being able to buy a home,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. “Rents spiked during the pandemic, but have stayed relatively flat over the past two years as home prices and mortgage rates continued to climb. That has encouraged renters to stay in the same home, where they are less likely to face major rent increases.”

Nationwide, 33.6 percent of U.S. renters have lived in the same home for at least five years, up from 28.4 percent a decade ago. The majority of renters move within five years as 25.6 percent moved within 12 months and 40.8 percent moved between one and four years.

Redfin said 34.1 percent of Baby Boomers have lived in the same home for at least 10 years, the most of any generation. At the other end of the age spectrum, 52.4 percent of Gen Z renters have lived in their homes for less than a year, the highest share among the generations.