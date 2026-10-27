Rockpoint Buys Back Tower at 68 Percent Discount

Rockpoint Group bought back its 100 Summer St. office tower for $260 million at a foreclosure auction Tuesday afternoon.

The existing owner submitted the only bid at the auction held outside the 32-story tower near South Station. The purchase price is approximately $236 per square foot, and represents a 68-percent discount on its previous sale in late 2019.

Auctioneer Marianne Sullivan of Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers set the opening bid at $260 million. The existing landlord submitted the only bid during the proceeding.

“Fair bidding and fair selling: Are you satisfied? I can say sold for $260 million,” Sullivan said in concluding the 40-second auction.

Lender Wells Fargo moved to foreclose on the 1.1 million square-foot building after having provided $470 million in mortgage financing for the 2019 transaction in which Rockpoint acquired the property for $806 million.

The 1980 tower’s decreased market price reflects declining occupancy – currently 72 percent – and the generally diminished appeal of previous generation office buildings competing for tenants in the post-COVID era.

The property’s tenants include SimpliSafe, which leased 150,000 square feet in 2021.

An executive for Rockpoint Group declined comment after the auction, but indicated the developer would provide a statement.

Headquartered in Back Bay, Rockpoint is a privately held company that invests in a variety of commercial real estate types.

Today’s sale represents the third high-profile sale of distressed real estate in Boston since early 2025. The two others were bought back by lenders.

In March, a lender acquired a 7-acre block off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston for $75 million, and selected The HYM Investment Group to represent it in permitting for a large development proposal.

And lender DivcoWest acquired the 32-story One Lincoln tower in 2025 for $400 million, after foreclosing on the Fortis Property Group-owned property.