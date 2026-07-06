Rollstone Bank Officially Joins River Run Bancorp

Rollstone Bank & Trust has officially joined River Run Bancorp after a longer-than-anticipated wait.

Rollstone joins Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank under the River Run Bancorp mutual holding company umbrella. The mutual holding company now has combined assets of $3.6 billion and a branch network across Northeastern and Central Massachusetts as well as Southern New Hampshire.

“Today marks a new chapter for Rollstone Bank & Trust and for the entire River Run community,” River Run President and CEO Lloyd Hamm said in a statement. “We are excited to officially welcome Rollstone into the fold. Together, our three banks will continue to honor their local legacies while building a stronger, more resilient future for mutual community banking.”

The completion of the deal did take longer than expected. The merger was originally announced in October 2024. In that announcement, the bank said Rollstone Bank President and CEO Martin Connors Jr. would retire in “mid-2025”. Mary Beth Jokela, then the bank’s COO, was set to take over Connors’ two jobs. This would make her the first woman to lead the bank in its history.

But with the merger officially being completed this month, the bank stated that the completion of the deal “paves the way for previously announced leadership changes at RBT,” such as Connors’ retirement.

“I’m honored to lead Rollstone into this exciting next chapter,” Jokela said in a statement. “The River Run partnership means more resources, broader expertise, and greater opportunity—all while continuing to put our customers and communities first.”