Scam Artists Flogging Real Estate Get-Rich Schemes

Buyer beware: Recent Federal Trade Commission actions show that scam artists are still out there, trying to separate you from your money.

In one instance, the FTC is sending checks to nearly 40,000 consumers taken in by scammers who pitched real estate-based get-rich-quick schemes. And in another, the consumer watchdog agency is returning money to almost 1,000 homeowners swindled by door-to-door contractors pitching a home improvement financing scam.

In the get-rich-quick case, which includes $2 million in refunds, the FTC charged several people with peddling kits and coaching systems that dealt with real estate. But they failed to deliver as promised, the agency found. “In fact, consumers often lost money after paying for the kits, monthly subscriptions, and expensive coaching programs,” the agency said.

In the other case, the agency is returning $2.9 million to consumers harmed by a home-improvement financing company that made false claims about the potential financial impact of its services. It deceptively sold financing by claiming the loans would not impact the sale or refinancing of their homes, and often used high-pressure sales tactics, even forgery in some cases, to sign up customers.

Fewer Millionaire Owners?

Real estate may be the basis of all wealth, but a growing number of millionaires are forsaking homeownership and renting their residences instead.

“Between 2019 and 2023, the number of renter households with an income of $1 million or more grew from 4,500 to 13,700 – a staggering increase,” reads an analysis from RentCafe, an apartment search engine.

The lion’s share of millionaires still own their homes. But the much faster growth rate among millionaire renters marks an inflection point, RentCafe said: “Affluent individuals are increasingly drawn to the flexibility and amenity-rich offerings of high-end rental properties.”

Cancelled Sales Stacking Up

People change their minds all the time, even when they’ve inked contracts to buy a house. In June, though, a whopping 57,000 sales agreements were canceled nationwide, equating to approximately 14.9 percent of homes that were under contract at the time. That’s the largest share since 2017, according to Redfin.

Usually, buyers get cold feet because their financial situations change. But lately, more buyers are calling off their deals to look for better ones. With the inventory of houses for sale growing, and more sellers willing to negotiate, some buyers think they can cut better deals on houses that are more closely aligned with their needs, Redfin data journalist Dana Anderson explains.

“There are hundreds of thousands more U.S. home sellers than buyers, giving buyers more options to choose from and more negotiating power,” Anderson said. “Buyers have room to be picky; they may back out during the inspection period if a better home comes up for sale or they discover an issue they don’t want to fix.”

How to Spot Refi Candidates Early

Some lenders are now able to figure out if you’re a strong candidate to refinance before you even consider it.

With a new program from Optimal Blue, a capital markets platform, lenders are able to scrub their portfolios to identify who among their clientele could benefit from turning in their current mortgages for a new one. The platform also spits out what it would cost to refinance, giving borrowers a full picture of the benefits.

For lenders, the program eliminates much of the legwork involved in finding borrowers likely to refi. When it spots a possible refi customer, it displays the probable savings – and costs – under various loan scenarios and creates outreach emails to borrowers, all without loan officers having to lift a finger.

The program “enables loan officer[s] to automatically respond swiftly and precisely,” the company said. They “can initiate communications with recommended borrowers and assess their current loans by entering referral information directly” into the program.

Rising Build-Ready Lots

One more piece of evidence that the housing market has slowed significantly: The supply of developed building sites is at its highest level in five years, according to research and marketing firm Zonda.

But even with the increase – 20 percent from a year ago in the second quarter – the national market remains “significantly undersupplied,” the company reports.

The rise in build-ready lots means builders have scaled back on their starts. That’s a 180-degree turn for builders who, at the beginning of the year, had planned to increase production in 2025.

Zonda also found that the pipeline of developed building sites also is growing. The number of lots in various stages of development increased almost 8 percent from a year ago, with something on the order of 400,000 alone in the excavation stage. These lots should be ready for builders sometime in next year’s first half.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.