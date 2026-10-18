‘Shot Clocks’ for Development Approvals Miss the Real Source of Delays

There are very few policy reform ideas that generate near-unanimous consensus among Americans. That’s why one 2023 Pew Charitable Trusts survey result caught my attention. Pew found that 86 percent of Americans support “requiring governments to make building permit decisions faster.”

That’s an important result. But it may also reflect a lack of public awareness about the interim entitlements an applicant often needs before obtaining a building permit. After all, the Massachusetts Residential Code already requires building permit applications to be either approved or denied “within 30 days of filing.” Meanwhile, the average residential permitting timeline in Greater Boston from 2009 to 2025 was 16 months.

State laws and regulations already specify time limits for everything from fire department reviews to rendering final decisions for special permits. But in practice, it’s unclear how effective these timelines are at expediting the permitting process.

Projects that move forward before municipal officials feel they’ve resolved technical issues are incredibly vulnerable to lawsuits. And as long as the municipality has leverage to deny the project entirely, applicants rarely have a reason to insist on the strict enforcement of statutory timelines.

Thus, municipal staff basically set their own deadlines, and interdepartmental coordination challenges can cause significant delays and confusion. Instead of just requiring governments to make permitting decisions faster, governments should change who at city hall is making them.

And this new approach should start with entitlements, where many of the process delays and uncertainty lie.

Unpredictable Technical Reviews

In practice, many initial application reviews – whether for a special permit or a site plan – are conducted by several individuals: the fire chief, the public works department, the board of health, etc.

These independent evaluations with technical professionals can be immensely time-consuming and unpredictable. Municipal department heads may not have consistent review criteria or processes, and some may lack the expertise to read and interpret a site plan.

Applicants themselves are often responsible for consulting with the “right people” who need to weigh in, sometimes with little advance guidance. The result is more confusion and delays. Sometimes, municipal officials will delay public hearings by weeks or more because the fire chief hadn’t commented on a project before the original hearing date.

Instead, wherever possible, technical review criteria from the fire chief and others should be codified and transparent to applicants in advance. It should also be evaluated primarily by planning staff, not the technical professionals themselves. Bodies like boards of health should only weigh in if the proposed new building contains a restaurant or similar establishment.

Moreover, board meeting agendas shouldn’t be delayed because of a non-response from a technical reviewer. And technical reviewers should only get one chance to comment on a project proposal, rather than instigate an eleventh-hour redesign that still needs board approval.

Get the Process Right

It also saves time and money when technical comments are delivered in parallel. Municipalities should empower staff to facilitate these simultaneous reviews even for permit processes that are otherwise conducted by elected or appointed boards.

Ideally, these reviews would be coordinated by a single administrator, perhaps a junior planning department staff member. This administrator, often called a “permit coordinator,” is a common occupation in many other states. But many smaller towns in Massachusetts don’t have the resources to hire one.

At the very least, there should be a single person serving as a staff liaison to the volunteer boards – planning board, appeals board, conservation commission, etc. This way, administrators are well prepared to arrange meeting agendas to save everyone time. For example, it’s usually advisable for the conservation commission to vote on an order of conditions before the planning board conducts a site plan review, in case the site plan needs to be amended based on the order of conditions.

Lastly, technical reviews of a building permit application should still be conducted by certified building officials, separate from discretionary entitlements processes. But municipalities shouldn’t require an applicant to have a building permit application rejected before requesting a special permit for the same project. This policy is both unnecessary and potentially a violation of state law, which says special permit applications can be initiated by filing with the city or town clerk.

The permitting process for building new housing should be faster. It’s no accident that parts of the country with relatively inexpensive and abundant housing, like San Antonio and Jacksonville, tend to have some of the most expeditious permitting processes – less than two months on average, compared to Greater Boston’s 16.

But simply requiring the process to be faster is a blunt instrument of dubious effectiveness. Lasting reform that maintains the rigor of building standards requires consolidating touch points in the process itself and moving more decision-making authority to administrators.

Andrew Mikula is the chief housing economist at the Pioneer Institute in Boston.