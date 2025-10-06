Somerville Developer Buys Lexington Theater Property

A Somerville developer acquired a Lexington Centre property that includes the Lexington Venue, offices and housing.

The 31,000 square-foot mixed-use portfolio at 1792 Massachusetts Ave. was sold to Lalo Development for nearly $4.1 million, according to a Middlesex County deed.

The listing by Colliers received multiple bids, the brokerage announced.

Colliers Vice President Kendin Carr represented Viano Realty Trust of Waltham, the previous owner. The property includes retail and office space, residential units and the Lexington Venue.

“This was a complex and high-profile asset, and we’re proud to have delivered a result that surpassed our client’s goals,” Carr said in a statement. “Investor demand for well-located suburban mixed-use assets remains strong, especially in communities like Lexington with high barriers to entry and long-term growth drivers.”

A message was left with Lalo Development seeking comment.

Lexington Center was one of the neighborhoods removed from the town’s initially-aggressive MBTA Communities upzoning district.