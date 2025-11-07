MAP: Springfield Saw Most-Single Family Home Sales in September

For the second straight month, Springfield saw the most single-family home sales in all of Massachusetts.

The city saw 94 single-family homes sales in September, according to data from The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Compared to seeing a drop in sales year-over-year the month prior, Springfield saw a 27.8 percent increase year-over-year in September. Sales year-to-date have also increased, as there have been 762 single-family home sales so far in 2025. This is a 1.3 percent increase year-over-year.

Springfield was the only community from Hampden County among the top 10 municipalities in regard to single-family home sales. Middlesex County had three representatives, while Plymouth and Barnstable County each had two cities and towns in the top 10 by number of home sales.

The average median sale price for these most active markets was $683,005. Six of the top 10 markets were below the statewide median sale price ($625,000). Springfield had the lowest median sale price of all 10 most active communities, at $292,500.

Newton was the most expensive market to make the list. The median sale price for a single-family home was $1.68 million, but the town saw 40 sales in August, an increase from 28 sales in 2024.

Just behind Springfield was Worcester, with 70 single-family sales in August. This was an increase compared to August of last year, when it had 62 single-family home sales.