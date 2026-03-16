State Dangles Incentives for ’40Y’ Starter Home Zoning Districts

Cities and towns can flex a new zoning tool to build starter homes and boost opportunities for homeownership.

Municipalities can adopt “Starter Home Zoning Districts” and qualify for state payments under regulations that took effect Friday, the Healey administration announced. Developed in response to the 2022 economic development law that added Chapter 40Y to the state zoning code, the regulations look to encourage construction of “modest-sized” homes for first-time homebuyers and moderate-income households, Gov. Maura Healey’s office said.

The latest attempt to alleviate the state’s severe housing shortage comes as a similar initiative petition aimed at allowing single-family homes on smaller lots is up for a legislative hearing next week. If it makes it onto the ballot, voters will likely be asked this fall to consider legalizing single-family homes on residential lots as small as 5,000 square feet.

“These final regulations give municipalities a practical roadmap if they want to create starter home districts, grow their housing supply and strengthen neighborhoods, with state incentive payments to support that work,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said.

Under the new regulations, starter homes would be allowed as-of-right and can be up to 1,850 square feet of “heated living area.” The regulations also allow for accessory dwelling units on the same lot as a starter home.

Within a district, at least half of homes must have at least three bedrooms and there must be a minimum of four units for every acre of developable land. Larger developments would also face affordable housing requirements.

Healey’s office says starter homes will make it possible for Bay Staters like teachers, nurses and public employees to live in the communities where they work and not be priced out. Municipalities must get approval from the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities to pursue the districts.