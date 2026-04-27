Street Retail Investor Makes Two Newbury Street Acquisitions

The owner of six Massachusetts retail properties expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of two Newbury Street properties anchored by luxury retailers.

Rye, New York-based Acadia Realty Trust paid $53.5 million for 28 Newbury St., home to the Cartier store, in a sale that closed April 10.

The seller was New York-based ASG Equities. The 15,210 square-foot building previously traded in 2012 for $26.7 million.

In a deal that closed on April 17, the company acquired 4-6 Newbury St., an 8,712 square-foot retail condominium occupied by a Chanel store, for $55.35 million. The property previously traded for $27.8 million in 2014, when it was acquired by ASG.

Acadia purchased the properties in a joint venture with Osiris Ventures, according to Newmark, which brokered the transaction.

In Massachusetts, Acadia Realty Trust’s REIT portfolio includes shopping centers in Brockton, Methuen, Needham and Newton. The company also acquired two Boston properties in the previous decade: 346-354 Congress St. in Fort Point and 165 Newbury St.

According to its 2025 annual report, Acadia “focuses on owning and acquiring street retail in the nation’s most dynamic and ‘must-have’ corridors around the nation,” including New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

As of Dec. 31, the company owned 228 properties nationwide.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated with additional information from brokerage Newmark.