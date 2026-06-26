TCB Completes First Phase of BHA Redevelopment

A partnership between the Boston Housing Authority and The Community Builders added 223 housing units and a new community center in Jamaica Plain.

The first phase of the Mildred C. Hailey apartments redevelopment includes a community center named after Anna Mae Cole, who died in March after leading tenant advocacy for decades including formation of the nation’s first tenant-run public housing management corporation.

“Through deep partnership and resident leadership, we’ve created 223 modern, energy-efficient homes while ensuring that longtime residents can remain and thrive,” TCB Senior Vice President Andy Waxman said in a statement.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined developers and housing officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week marking completion of the first phase of the project at 2 and 6 Lamartine St.

The project includes two buildings containing 91 deeply affordable units and 132 units of affordable and moderate-income housing.

A $250,000 contribution from the Cummings Foundation will be used to create a workforce training site.

Wu also announced a $3.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Jobs Plus Initiative, which will create workforce training and career coaching sites at the Boston Housing Authority’s Ruth Barkley, Alice Taylor, and Franklin Field properties.