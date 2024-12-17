The B&T Daily: Tuesday, Dec. 17

To our readers: The offices of The Warren Group will be closed Dec. 18 for the company’s annual holiday celebration. There will be no B&T Daily tomorrow.

Newton Joins BERDO Club: Commercial property owners in Greater Boston’s biggest suburb now face emissions-reduction rules, just like their counterparts in the urban core.

The Newton City Council on Monday unanimously approved a new Building Emissions Disclosure and Reporting Ordinance (BERDO) that applies to residential buildings over 20,000 square feet and non-residential buildings 100,000 square feet and up.

Nearly 400 buildings will be hit by the rules, which come with an option of reducing a property’s planet-warming emissions or paying annual fines to the city.

What Else Is on Tap Today?

Homebuyers and Climate Risks: Older homebuyers are more likely to buy homes in areas of America at greater danger from storms, wildfires and other climate risks. Redfin analysts say this suggests they care less about those risks.

Somerville Nixes Parking Minimums: Somerville will now be the second city in Massachusetts to entirely do away with requirements that new developments be built with a minimum amount of parking.

Fed to Slow Rate Cuts? Americans hoping for lower borrowing costs for homes and investments may be disappointed after this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Don’t Miss This

With more Federal Reserve rate cuts expected, some see positive signs that 2025 could see a more balanced housing market as the lock-in effect dwindles in Massachusetts. (Banker & Tradesman)

The ADU boom has begun. Is it adding the small-A affordable housing we need? (Dwell)

A prominent lawyer was charged with forging a Boston liquor license. Are there more fakes out there? (Boston Globe)

High on hope, Wall Street is hearing what it wants to from the incoming Trump administration. (New York Times)

The invention that accidentally made McMansions. (Stewart Hicks on YouTube)