The CRA Needs True Modernization. It Doesn’t Need to Be Weakened

Next year, our organization plans to celebrate the Community Reinvestment Act – all year long. Our “50 years, 50 weeks, 50 stories” campaign will elevate the positive impact this Civil Rights-era legislation has had on communities in our region.

The Partnership for Financial Equity will highlight stories of first-time and first-generation homebuyers, small-business owners and unbanked individuals who entered the financial mainstream in part because of partnerships CRA was designed to encourage.

We invite the federal regulators to join us on a listening tour in New England and hear those stories firsthand, from both bankers and community organizations. After reading the proposed changes to federal Community Reinvestment Act regulations, it is clear that federal bank regulators should listen before they regulate.

Regulations Need an Update

It was 1977 when Congress said federally insured financial institutions have an affirmative obligation to help meet the credit needs of the communities where they do business, including low- and moderate-income communities.

That principle remains as relevant today as it was then. The banking system, however, has changed dramatically.

Digital banking, mobile technology and online lending have transformed how banks reach customers. A modern CRA should recognize those changes. But modernization should make the law stronger and more effective – not reduce accountability or create another cycle of regulatory uncertainty.

That is why the Partnership for Financial Equity is urging federal regulators to reconsider their proposed changes to the CRA.

Our perspective is unique. PFE brings together financial institutions and community organizations. We see firsthand both the importance of appropriately tailored regulation for banks and the difference that CRA-driven investment can make in communities.

We support thoughtful modernization of CRA. We do not support weakening it.

Regulators have not done their homework. While proposing dramatic shifts in asset thresholds –and subjecting different banks to different tests – they have failed to study the impact on institutions or the communities they serve. This oversight is especially concerning because asset thresholds remain unchanged for banks overseen by the Federal Reserve and, likely, the Massachusetts Division of Banks, creating an uneven and unexamined regulatory landscape.

What’s Wrong with Federal Proposal

The proposal from the FDIC and OCC risks diminishing the importance of the CRA service test. That would be a mistake.

For many lower-income households, banking services are every bit as important as access to a loan. PFE’s 2025 Trust in Banking survey of lower-income Massachusetts consumers found that nearly one in five unbanked respondents said having a physical branch in their neighborhood would encourage them to open an account.

CRA should encourage bank-community partnerships. Yet the proposed restrictions on general operating support for nonprofits make those partnerships harder to sustain. Community organizations need flexible support because community needs change. A nonprofit providing housing counseling, small-business technical assistance, financial education or fair-housing services should not have to fit every dollar of general support into an artificially narrow regulatory category.

Finally, CRA assessment areas need to reflect how banking actually works today.

The original CRA was written in 1977, and the current regulations date largely to 1995. Today, a bank can make mortgages, provide small-business financing and serve customers hundreds of miles from a branch.

CRA should follow the bank’s actual market activity, not simply its brick-and-mortar footprint.

Regulatory Whiplash Strikes Banks

Banks and community organizations have already spent years adapting to changing CRA rules.

The OCC adopted a stand-alone CRA framework in 2020, only to revoke it months later. The CRA regulations adopted in 2023 were themselves targeted for rescission only two years later. A new round of dramatic changes now risks repeating that experience.

Uncertainty carries a cost. Banks need to know what will be expected of them. Community organizations need to know what resources and partnerships they can count on. Communities need durable investments, not policies that change with every administration.

CRA is not about left or right. It is about Main Street. It is about whether families can access a mortgage, whether entrepreneurs can obtain capital, whether communities have access to banking services and whether financial institutions remain connected to the people and places they serve.

The CRA has succeeded for nearly half a century because its fundamental premise is sound: Safe and sound banking and investment in communities are complementary, not competing, objectives. We should build on that success, and strengthen CRA, not weaken it.

Thomas Callahan is the executive director of the Partnership for Financial Equity and Jason Andrade is PFE’s director of research and membership engagement.