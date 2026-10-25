The Evolving Homebuying Market of an Aging Mass. Population

As life expectancy climbs and home health technology matures, one local ADU builder is banking on integrating this new tech to drive sales.

Needham-based MassDwell is working with Cherish – a Boston-based tech company – to install the tech company’s Home Hub in the accessory dwelling units it builds in its Rhode Island factory.

It’s a sign of how the homebuying experience is evolving for older Bay Staters.

The average U.S. life expectancy is 79 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up from 77 years in 2006. The Baby Boom generation – individuals born between 1946 and 1964 – own 37 million homes nationwide according to Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. And Baby Boomers and Silent Generation are collectively expected to move out of nearly 14 million homes in the coming decades according to Hale.

But for all the predictions in the past decade of a “silver tsunami” of sellers, most of those homes have yet to sell. The majority of older sellers are still members of the Silent Generation, with Boomers not expected to become the majority until 2029, Hale said at an economic forecast event last week hosted by the Greater Boston Real Estate Board.

The peak number of Boomers aging out of their existing housing each year is expected to take place after 2036, she said.

“We are going to see more of this affect the market,” Hale said. “That said, it’s not going to be sudden. This is a decade-long phenomenon that we’re talking about.”

By 2050, Bay Staters over 65 will likely make up around 18 percent of the state’s population, UMass Donahue Institute economist Mark Melnik said at the same event.

Buyer Needs Change with Age

As homebuyers age, their needs change. But how they buy homes also changes with age. Buyers over age 60 are more likely to take a longer time to complete the homebuying process according to Robin Simon, a Realtor with HomeSmart First Class Realty in Easton.

“When you’re looking to buy a property and you’re a mature individual and you have lived long enough to be responsible for a property, meaning that you’ve owned it, your needs are completely different,” she said. “Most of my right-sizing individuals, they need a lot more time to think about the process than a typical home buyer or seller, because people of that generation did not grow up with the same type of world as the world we live in right now.”

Many older homebuyers do not want to deal with any home maintenance, according to Sandra Smith, a Plymouth-based Realtor at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. Other features like walk-in showers and single-level homes are frequent priorities.

Urban design and community density heavily dictate where older demographics relocate. While buyers of all ages seek welcoming neighborhoods, older buyers prioritize community connectivity, which can potentially make living in a 55-plus community more advantageous.

“Oftentimes they’re looking for a community that has a sense of community,” Smith said. “There’s activities and events that go on in that community, and that’s for all ages. That’s not just for a 55-plus community. You have those as well too, but there’s also a lot of nice neighborhoods that some older adults are looking to move into so that they have the peace of mind. They’re able to also be in a community where there’s a sense of belonging and companionship and friendship, and groups that might have something geared to what they like.”

The ADU Option

Beyond relocating to a different house or condominium that better meets their needs, a 55-plus community or an apartment, accessory dwelling units have emerged as another serious option for aging homebuyers.

New legislation has allowed these units to be built by right anywhere in the state.

And national trends show that ADUs are being constructed with multigenerational living in mind. In a survey conducted by Freddie Mac in 2022, 37 percent of respondents indicated that they would use an ADU to house a relative either temporarily or permanently. State data shows nearly 2,100 ADUs have been approved in the first 18 months after they were legalized across Massachusetts in early 2025.

These properties can be intriguing to aging homebuyers who are looking for a smaller-living space. The setup allows aging parents to sell their primary residences and move onto a child’s property, or vice versa, keeping families close while maintaining privacy.

“A lot of people value their privacy,” said Steve Vettori, co-founder and CEO of MassDwell, the ADU builder adding smart-home features. “We’ve seen that a lot. That’s kind of the reason why a lot of senior homeowners are going to ADUs because they just want to have their own space. They want to be able to live uninterrupted in their own home.”

Anecdotally, other older homeowners appear to be building ADUs on their land so they can rent their original house, generating income to support their retirement.

Builder Makes Bet on Home Tech

As technology continues to adapt, the ability to take care of aging family members and provide additional safety measures for older homeowners has grown, Vettori said.

These developments as well as MassDwell’s customer base – 86 percent of which is over age 65 – informed the choice to include Cherish’s Home Hub in the ADUs the Needham-based builder constructs at its Woonsocket, Rhode Island factory, he said.

The Home Hub product now being built into MassDwell’s units as standard is designed to protect people aging or living with health challenges, the company said. It features a radar-based system that detects falls and monitors a resident’s body position, daily patterns and mobility changes, without cameras or wearables like a smart watch or pendant.

Additionally, the Home Hub equipment can be used as the ADU’s internet router and built-in audio enables voice calls and audio playback. The monthly subscription to the Home Hub is $39 a month.

Older buyers do enjoy smart home tech according to Simon. This can include devices such as a smart thermostat, video doorbells, and smart locks and garage doors.

In some situations, concerned family members will also install video doorbells inside of homes.

“Our technology, it’s crazy how much it’s grown over the years,” she said. “But I do find a lot of adult children really utilizing them to keep an eye on Mom and Dad.”

Finances a Concern

As with much in Massachusetts real estate, finances create additional hurdles that older buyers can run into if they are buying a home in today’s market of high sale prices and 7.4 percent mortgage rates.

Retirement complicates any attempt to purchase a new property, unless they can generate enough cash from the sale of their current home. But if a property has not been well maintained, the value of their home likely has taken a hit, said Simon.

“It’s more of a struggle in terms of the financing part,” Simon said. “That’s very difficult because most of these 60-plus people are either retired, semi-retired, or looking to retire in the foreseeable future. So, are they financeable? That’s a lender question because lenders see retirement as unemployed.”

That’s a challenge that surfaces even with ADUs. MassDwell ADUs can range from $147,000 to $308,700 and sometimes more, depending on the design of the ADU. Previous reporting by Banker & Tradesman suggests this is broadly in line with other ADU builders.