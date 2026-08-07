The Gossip Report: Aug. 7, 2026

The penthouse in the historic Jordan Mansion on Beacon Hill takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. Eben Dyer Jordan Sr., a co-founder of legendary Boston department store Jordan Marsh, built 46 Beacon St. It’s unclear to what extent the home’s Gilded Age interiors, dubbed “museum-worthy” by the Boston Preservation Alliance and the subject of a controversial preservation attempt by the Boston Landmarks Commission, made it into the units as Mainsail Management redeveloped the mansion into eight condominiums. No interior photos of the unit were included in the listing.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for July 18-24, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 46 Beacon St. #PH8, Boston
Price: $18,000,000
Buyer: Beacon Hill Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: Sailor 46 LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 5,740 square feet
Sold: 7/24/2026
2) 16 Nantucket Road, Wellesley
Price: $5,950,000
Buyer: Cornelus Talma and Dawn Tepper
Seller: Suffolk Wellesley LLC
Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS
Size: 3,364 square feet on 0.49 acres
Sold: 7/21/2026
3) 4 Red Mill Lane, Nantucket
Price: $5,862,000
Buyer: 4 Red Mill Ln LLC
Seller: Katie Harrington and Matthew Paul Harrington
Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 4,012 square feet on 0.15 acres
Sold: 7/24/2026
4) 64 Albion Road, Wellesley
Price: $5,500,000
Buyer: 64 Albion Road RT
Seller: 64 Albion RT
Agent: Donna Maley and Lynn Donahue, Compass
Size: 5,283 square feet on 1.13 acres
Sold: 7/24/2026
5) 163 Middlesex Road, Brookline
Price: $5,350,000
Buyer: Rinami T
Seller: Shane Kovacs and Valerie Kovacs,
Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS
Size: 3,786 square feet on 0.32 acres
Sold: 7/24/2026