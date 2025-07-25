The Gossip Report: July 25, 2025

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a case study in how to make sure new-construction luxury condominium keeps its value. The penthouse at The Residences at Charles Square, next to Harvard Square, comes with skyline views, yes, but tasteful renovations and an up-to-date kitchen makes it feel like a unit in one of Boston’s new towers.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for July 5-11, 2025.
1) 27 Marchant Ave., Hyannis
Price: $12,300,000
Buyer: 27 Marchant Avenue LLC
Seller: Cape Beach House LLC
Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 5,064 square feet on 1.11 acres
Sold: 7/10/2025
2) 975 Memorial Drive #1008, Cambridge
Price: $8,300,000
Buyer: Joseph G. Bouscaren and Helen M. Hunt
Seller: Unit 1008 975 Mem Dr NT
Agent: Dean Poritzky, Engel & Volkers Wellesley
Size: 3,894 square feet
Sold: 7/10/2025
3) 3 Old Farm Road, Nantucket
Price: $6,300,000
Buyer: 39 Milk St LLC
Seller: Keith S. Feder
Agent: Chris Kling, J Pepper Frazier Co.
Size: 5,415 square feet on 0.21 acres
Sold: 7/10/2025
4) 118 Westwood Road, Falmouth
Price: $5,750,000
Buyer: Dominique Hutzler and Scott G. Hutz.er
Seller: 118 Westwood Road NT
Agent: Kerrie Marzot, Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 5,386 square feet on 0.84 acres
Sold: 7/11/2025
5) 26 Spruce Hill Road, Weston
Price: $5,450,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Pennington and Limor Spector
Seller: 26 Spruce Hill LLC
Agent: Chaplin Partners, Compass
Size: 8,495 square feet on 1.88 acres
Sold: 7/8/2025