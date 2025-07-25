The Gossip Report: July 25, 2025

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a case study in how to make sure new-construction luxury condominium keeps its value. The penthouse at The Residences at Charles Square, next to Harvard Square, comes with skyline views, yes, but tasteful renovations and an up-to-date kitchen makes it feel like a unit in one of Boston’s new towers.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for July 5-11, 2025.

Price: $12,300,000

Buyer: 27 Marchant Avenue LLC

Seller: Cape Beach House LLC

Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 5,064 square feet on 1.11 acres

Sold: 7/10/2025

Price: $8,300,000

Buyer: Joseph G. Bouscaren and Helen M. Hunt

Seller: Unit 1008 975 Mem Dr NT

Agent: Dean Poritzky, Engel & Volkers Wellesley

Size: 3,894 square feet

Sold: 7/10/2025

Price: $6,300,000

Buyer: 39 Milk St LLC

Seller: Keith S. Feder

Agent: Chris Kling, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 5,415 square feet on 0.21 acres

Sold: 7/10/2025

Price: $5,750,000

Buyer: Dominique Hutzler and Scott G. Hutz.er

Seller: 118 Westwood Road NT

Agent: Kerrie Marzot, Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 5,386 square feet on 0.84 acres

Sold: 7/11/2025

Price: $5,450,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Pennington and Limor Spector

Seller: 26 Spruce Hill LLC

Agent: Chaplin Partners, Compass

Size: 8,495 square feet on 1.88 acres

Sold: 7/8/2025