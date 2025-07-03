The Gossip Report: July 4, 2025

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales comes with the opportunity to get a new neighbor. The huge plot just across from Nantucket’s Tuppancy Links has the potential to be subdivided to add a second home with a pool and outbuildings, as suggested in a September 2024 listing that was subsequently taken down.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 18-24, 2025.
1) 106 Fernwood Road, Brookline
Price: $17,000,000
Buyer: 106 Fernwood 2025 RT
Seller: Fayerfield LLC
Agent: Nicole Monahan and Greta Gustafson, LandVest
Size: 13,671 square feet on 4.28 acres
Sold: 6/17/2025
2) 20 Bishops Rise, Nantucket
Price: $11,500,000
Buyer: Bishops Rise Hld NT
Seller: Mulberry St Re Vent LLC
Agent: Maury People Sotheby’s International
Size: 7,134 square feet on 1.87 acres
Sold: 6/16/2025
3) 275 Brookline St., Newton
Price: $7,250,000
Buyer: 275 Brookline Street RT
Seller: Dcks LLC
Agent: Not Listed on MLS
Size: 8,984 square feet on 1.12 acres
Sold: 6/16/2025
4) 22 Francis Ave., Cambridge
Price: $6,400,000
Buyer: Kathleen M. Falco and Benjamin F. Tarnoff
Seller: Samuel S. Myers and Kelsey D. Wirth
Agent: Lauren Holleran, Gibson Sotheby’s International
Size: 6,218 square feet on 0.17 acres
Sold: 6/17/2025
5) 23 Snow Inn Road #8, Harwich
Price: $6,125,000
Buyer: Bryan Paul Manning RET
Seller: Aileen Athy
Agent: James A. Peterson, Peterson Realty
Size: 5,319 square feet on 1.2 acres
Sold: 6/20/2025