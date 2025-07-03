The Gossip Report: July 4, 2025

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales comes with the opportunity to get a new neighbor. The huge plot just across from Nantucket’s Tuppancy Links has the potential to be subdivided to add a second home with a pool and outbuildings, as suggested in a September 2024 listing that was subsequently taken down.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 18-24, 2025.

Price: $17,000,000

Buyer: 106 Fernwood 2025 RT

Seller: Fayerfield LLC

Agent: Nicole Monahan and Greta Gustafson, LandVest

Size: 13,671 square feet on 4.28 acres

Sold: 6/17/2025

Price: $11,500,000

Buyer: Bishops Rise Hld NT

Seller: Mulberry St Re Vent LLC

Agent: Maury People Sotheby’s International

Size: 7,134 square feet on 1.87 acres

Sold: 6/16/2025

3) 275 Brookline St., Newton

Price: $7,250,000

Buyer: 275 Brookline Street RT

Seller: Dcks LLC

Agent: Not Listed on MLS

Size: 8,984 square feet on 1.12 acres

Sold: 6/16/2025

Price: $6,400,000

Buyer: Kathleen M. Falco and Benjamin F. Tarnoff

Seller: Samuel S. Myers and Kelsey D. Wirth

Agent: Lauren Holleran, Gibson Sotheby’s International

Size: 6,218 square feet on 0.17 acres

Sold: 6/17/2025

Price: $6,125,000

Buyer: Bryan Paul Manning RET

Seller: Aileen Athy

Agent: James A. Peterson, Peterson Realty

Size: 5,319 square feet on 1.2 acres

Sold: 6/20/2025