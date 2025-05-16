The Gossip Report: May 16, 2025

The third home in this week’s Gossip Report tries to embrace the water – at least figuratively. Built in an arc facing one of Edgartown’s Great Pond and with ocean views in the distance, every room supposedly gets a water view, according to the listing. Even the foyer, courtesy of a square hole-cum-window seat cut in the dining room’s semicircular back wall between a pair of closets.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 29-May5, 2025
1) 7 Weetamo Road, Nantucket
Price: $14,250,000
Buyer: Skyfall LLC
Seller: Lisa L. Cressman and Nathan D. Cressman
Agent: Gary Winn and Morgan Winn, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 5,043 square feet on 1.15 acres
Sold: 5/1/2025
2) 358 Marlborough St., Boston
Price: $10,000,000
Buyer: Jaark LLC
Seller: 358 Marlborough LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 5,145 square feet
Sold: 4/30/2025
3) 32 Boldwater Road, Edgartown
Price: $7,926,400
Buyer: April V. Boise and David Willbrand
Seller: Gail H. Gibbs and Randall L. Gibbs
Agent: Robert Kenney, Tea Lane Associates
Size: 4,519 square feet on 20.8 acres
Sold: 4/28/2025
4) 30 Fairway Drive, Chatham
Price: $7,275,000
Buyer: English Rose LLC
Seller: 30 Fairway RT
Agent: Chris Rhinesmith, Jessica Blute and Pam Wise, Compass
Size: 6,128 square feet on 0.47 acres
Sold: 5/2/2025
5) 150 Seaport Blvd. #16E, Boston
Price: $7,250,000
Buyer: Cat Seaport LLC
Seller: Sean Mcdonough RET
Agent: Haley Cutter, Coldwell Banker – Boston
Size: 2,553 square feet
Sold: 5/1/2025