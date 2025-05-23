The Gossip Report: May 23, 2025

The second home in this week’s Gossip Report has a library like something out of a castle. The space may be narrow, but it soars two whole, book-packed floors and is illuminated by not one, but two enormous, leaded-glass windows. The second level is accessed via a steel-framed, glass-floored catwalk. And that’s not all: A study on the very top is your route to the glass cupola and widow’s walk that crowns the gambrel roof for those times when you wish you could fly away from your work.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 6-12, 2025

Price: $10,200,000

Buyer: 39up RT

Seller: Karim Fadel

Agent: Daisy Penney, Chris Gonzales, Nick Hanneman and John Gould, Compass

Size: 6,830 square feet

Sold: 5/8/2025

Price: $6,300,000

Buyer: Elaine S Oconnell LT

Seller: Timothy T Hilton 2000 T

Agent: Nicole Monahan, LandVest – Ipswich

Size: 5,389 square feet on 0.19 acres

Sold: 5/8/2025

Price: $6,200,000

Buyer: 350 Main Street NT

Seller: Fawn E. Hardison and David J. Mayer

Agent: Amy Pasley and Brigitte Senkler, Coldwell Banker – Concord

Size: 7,328 square feet on 1.15 acres

Sold: 5/7/2025

Price: $5,500,000

Buyer: Devonshire 4908 RT

Seller: Cn Winthrop Center LLC

Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston

Size: 2,542 square feet

Sold: 5/7/2025

Price: $5,300,000 300 Pier 4 Blvd #2C, Boston

Buyer: Boston 5 Star 2c T

Seller: Haley W Smith IRT

Agent: Michelle Otey, Luxury Residential Group LLC

Size: 1,692 square feet

Sold: 5/6/2025

