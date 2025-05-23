The Gossip Report: May 23, 2025

The second home in this week’s Gossip Report has a library like something out of a castle. The space may be narrow, but it soars two whole, book-packed floors and is illuminated by not one, but two enormous, leaded-glass windows. The second level is accessed via a steel-framed, glass-floored catwalk. And that’s not all: A study on the very top is your route to the glass cupola and widow’s walk that crowns the gambrel roof for those times when you wish you could fly away from your work.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 6-12, 2025
1) 39 Union Park, Boston
Price: $10,200,000
Buyer: 39up RT
Seller: Karim Fadel
Agent: Daisy Penney, Chris Gonzales, Nick Hanneman and John Gould, Compass
Size: 6,830 square feet
Sold: 5/8/2025
2) 2 Garden Terrace, Cambridge
Price: $6,300,000
Buyer: Elaine S Oconnell LT
Seller: Timothy T Hilton 2000 T
Agent: Nicole Monahan, LandVest – Ipswich
Size: 5,389 square feet on 0.19 acres
Sold: 5/8/2025
3) 350 Main St., Concord
Price: $6,200,000
Buyer: 350 Main Street NT
Seller: Fawn E. Hardison and David J. Mayer
Agent: Amy Pasley and Brigitte Senkler, Coldwell Banker – Concord
Size: 7,328 square feet on 1.15 acres
Sold: 5/7/2025
4) 240 Devonshire St. #4908, Boston
Price: $5,500,000
Buyer: Devonshire 4908 RT
Seller: Cn Winthrop Center LLC
Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston
Size: 2,542 square feet
Sold: 5/7/2025
5) 300 Pier 4 Blvd. #2C, Boston
Price: $5,300,000 300 Pier 4 Blvd #2C, Boston
Buyer: Boston 5 Star 2c T
Seller: Haley W Smith IRT
Agent: Michelle Otey, Luxury Residential Group LLC
Size: 1,692 square feet
Sold: 5/6/2025