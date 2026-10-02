The Gossip Report: Oct. 2, 2026

This week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales turned up nothing but Nantucket transactions. If the Gossip Report list had six places, we would have been able to show you a $6.5 million Chilmark sale, but it wouldn’t be a “top five” list anymore, would it? It’s a sign that summer has well and truly come to a close, and families and investors alike who need to move on from the famous island are casting one last look over the railing of a ferry – literal or metaphorical – headed towards Hyannis.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Sept. 12-18, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $19,500,000

Buyer: 1831 Holdings LLC

Seller: 69 Monamour LLC

Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS

Size: 4,243 square feet on 0.58 acres

Sold: 9/15/2026

Price: $9,375,000

Buyer: Greycious Lady LLC

Seller: Hannah Gardner House LLC

Agent: Kathy Gallaher, Maury People Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 3,269 square feet on 0.11 acres

Sold: 9/15/2026

Price: $9,100,000

Buyer: Eight Ash Ack LLC

Seller: Block Bayou Ack LLC

Agent: Sam Parsons, Lee Real Estate

Size: 4,992 square feet on 0.13 acres

Sold: 9/18/2026

Price: $8,500,000

Buyer: 4 Gay St LLC

Seller: Shellacked LLC

Agent: Brian Sullivan, Fisher Real Estate

Size: 4,280 square feet on 0.12 acres

Sold: 9/15/2026

Price: $6,995,000

Buyer: Ack Broccoli LLC

Seller: David Vegari and Theresa Welgs

Agent: Bill LIddle, Great Point Properties

Size: 4,864 square feet on 1 acre

Sold: 9/15/2026