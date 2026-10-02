The Gossip Report: Oct. 2, 2026

This week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales turned up nothing but Nantucket transactions. If the Gossip Report list had six places, we would have been able to show you a $6.5 million Chilmark sale, but it wouldn’t be a “top five” list anymore, would it? It’s a sign that summer has well and truly come to a close, and families and investors alike who need to move on from the famous island are casting one last look over the railing of a ferry – literal or metaphorical – headed towards Hyannis.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Sept. 12-18, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 69 Monomoy Road, Nantucket
Price: $19,500,000
Buyer: 1831 Holdings LLC
Seller: 69 Monamour LLC
Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS
Size: 4,243 square feet on 0.58 acres
Sold: 9/15/2026
2) 6 Gull Island Lane, Nantucket
Price: $9,375,000
Buyer: Greycious Lady LLC
Seller: Hannah Gardner House LLC
Agent: Kathy Gallaher, Maury People Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 3,269 square feet on 0.11 acres
Sold: 9/15/2026
3) 8 Ash St., Nantucket
Price: $9,100,000
Buyer: Eight Ash Ack LLC
Seller: Block Bayou Ack LLC
Agent: Sam Parsons, Lee Real Estate
Size: 4,992 square feet on 0.13 acres
Sold: 9/18/2026
4) 4 Gay St., Nantucket
Price: $8,500,000
Buyer: 4 Gay St LLC
Seller: Shellacked LLC
Agent: Brian Sullivan, Fisher Real Estate
Size: 4,280 square feet on 0.12 acres
Sold: 9/15/2026
5) 14 Field Ave., Nantucket
Price: $6,995,000
Buyer: Ack Broccoli LLC
Seller: David Vegari and Theresa Welgs
Agent: Bill LIddle, Great Point Properties
Size: 4,864 square feet on 1 acre
Sold: 9/15/2026