The Savings Bank Hires Ex-Metro Credit Union VP

Jason Truong has joined The Savings Bank as its newest vice president and commercial banking officer.

“The Savings Bank welcomes Jason Truong to the Commercial Banking Team as Vice President/Commercial Banking Officer,” TSB’s CEO Raichelle Kallery said in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions and congratulate him on his new position.”

Truong brings more than 25 years’ experience in corporate financing and commercial lending. In its announcement of the hiring, TSB touted his “proven track record in loan origination and restructuring, along with relationship management, portfolio administration, and tailored credit solutions.”

In his new role, Truong will be responsible for identifying and managing lending opportunities in the commercial sector with a focus on the Merrimack Valley market. Truong previously was with Metro Credit Union, where he held a similar title. In addition to Metro Credit Union, Troung has also worked for NorthEast Bank and Cooperative Bank, both in vice president roles.

Truong is a graduate of the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.