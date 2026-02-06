The Village Bank to Open New Branch in Wellesley

The Village Bank announced plans to open its first branch in Wellesley.

The new 4,300-square-foot branch will be located at 579 Washington St., and includes a 725-square-foot retail space that will be managed by Newton-based retail pop-up brokerage UpNext.

The new branch aims to integrate banking services with a street-level retail pop-up designed to showcase local businesses and foster community connection with its brand, The Village Bank said in its announcement. In addition to traditional banking services and the retail space, the Wellesley branch will include a community room available to residents during non-banking hours for civic meetings and community activities.

“Our approach to growth is intentional and community-driven,” Village Bank President and CEO Joseph A. De Vito said in a statement. “We believe in expanding into locations where we can add value to our customer base while offering services to a new population. Just as important, we wanted to do this in a way that strengthens the community. We’re excited to debut a new concept that will support local business and provide the same dedication and service to our customers.”

This will be the 10th branch in The Village Bank’s network. The bank recently announced it will also relocate its Auburndale branch and Village Wealth Management. The renovated space at 319 Auburn St. will contain a branch on the ﬁrst ﬂoor, and Village Wealth Management will occupy the second ﬂoor.

The Wellesley branch is slated to open in the summer of 2026.