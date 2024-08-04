Transforming Boston’s Commuter Rail Creates a Blueprint for Growth

The T has had a tough time recently. While things are looking up for the whole system, commuter rail has been a hidden success story. But I’m also celebrating its demise – not as an end, but as a transformation. Boston’s commuter rail network is experiencing a renaissance that could reshape our city’s future, bringing us closer to a vision of a more connected, vibrant and sustainable region.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the strides we’ve made.

The introduction of 30-minute headways on the Fairmount Line and during peak hours on the Environmental Justice (EJ) Corridor – the line from Boston to Beverly via Lynn – is a game-changer. This level of frequency, akin to the fast-paced improvements seen in Toronto’s GO Transit commuter rail expansion, significantly enhances accessibility and convenience for riders.

Imagine hopping on a train at South Salem, where a planned new station promises to allow for more frequent service and expand access. This is exactly the kind of innovation we need to make our regional rail network not just a transportation system, but a springboard for much needed housing development.

What It Means for Real Estate

Strategic investments and bold decisions have marked our journey to a revitalized commuter rail system. The recently announced electrification pilot on the Fairmount Line is a clear step toward modernizing our infrastructure. And this year’s capital plan had real planning funds allocated for expanding electrification to the EJ Corridor. This move is crucial for reducing emissions and boosting efficiency. The “no regrets” investments, such as the turn-tracks allowing for more service in the core, showcase our commitment to expanding capacity and improving reliability without unnecessary delays.

The impressive 96 percent ridership recovery rate, the highest in North America, is a testament to the success of these changes. Some lines even surpassing their pre-COVID levels, the Fairmount Line for example is at 160 percent of pre-COVID ridership. This resurgence isn’t just about numbers; it reflects the renewed trust and reliance of commuters on a service that’s becoming increasingly indispensable. It’s about making rail travel a feasible and attractive option for more people, from busy professionals to students and shift workers.

But what does this mean for the real estate community? The transformation of Boston’s commuter rail is more than a transportation upgrade – it’s a golden opportunity for development and growth. The success of the Boston Landing project, where a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood has blossomed around transit, serves as an exemplary model.

Boston Landing envisioned a dense, walkable community before transforming commuter rail into regional rail was even on the table. We now have the chance to replicate this success across our entire network and in suburbs that are cheaper to build in. Dense, multifamily housing near stations isn’t just desirable; it’s essential for maximizing the benefits of our transportation investments and addressing our housing crisis.

Three Next Steps to Watch

To fully capitalize on this momentum, we need robust support from municipalities to rezone for higher-density housing around stations and support for creating new infill stations like Boston Landing. This approach not only relieves pressure on existing infrastructure but also creates vibrant, transit-oriented communities that cater to the growing demand for walkable neighborhoods. The benefits extend beyond real estate values; they encompass economic vitality, environmental sustainability and enhanced quality of life for residents.

Fare reform is another critical piece of the puzzle. It’s quite odd that a train ride from Worcester to Boston costs more than the tolls on the Mass. Pike covering the same distance. Such disparities send the wrong message about our commitment to making transit affordable and accessible. Even MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbitts-Nutt has spoken about the need for fare reform. By addressing these fare barriers, we can ensure that our regional rail system remains a viable option for all, promoting equity and inclusion across the board.

Finally, integrating our buses with the commuter rail network could drive even greater ridership. Our regional transit authorities, or RTAs, are underfunded and underutilized, yet they hold tremendous potential for enhancing connectivity between local communities and the regional rail system. By improving bus services and fostering synergies with commuter rail, we can create a seamless transportation network that supports both local and regional travel needs.

The future of Greater Boston’s regional rail system is undeniably bright. We’ve laid the groundwork for a transformative regional rail network that could rival the best in the world. By continuing to build on this momentum with strategic investments, supportive zoning policies and comprehensive fare reform, we can create a transit system that not only meets current demands but also shapes our city’s future for generations to come.

The potential for our regional rail to drive housing development, foster vibrant communities and tackle pressing transportation challenges is immense. Let’s embrace this opportunity with enthusiasm and vision, ensuring that our rail network becomes a cornerstone of Boston’s growth and prosperity. Together, we can turn this remarkable asset into a powerful engine for progress and a model for cities across the world.

Jarred Johnson is executive director of advocacy group TransitMatters.