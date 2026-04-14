Trial Court Offices Moving to Financial District

Administrative offices of the Massachusetts Trial Court are taking advantage of the uptick in office tower vacancies to move to a Financial District property.

The Trial Court leased 79,424 square feet at Rockhill Management’s 100 Summer St. and will relocate the offices from Synergy’s 2 Center Plaza in Government Center.

The Trial Court will occupy the 11th and 20th floors and a portion of the 14th floor. The lease calls for base rent of $64.77 per square foot, or $428,713 in the first year of the 10-year lease.

The lease, signed Feb. 19, gives Rockhill a 52-week period to complete capital improvements.

A Trial Court spokesperson was not immediately able to provide additional details or the size of the Center Plaza lease.

High-rise office space availabilities have risen since 2019 amid a shift in the Boston office market, according to a quarterly market report issued last week by brokerage Avison Young.

Vacancies on the 20th floor or above hit 13 percent in the first quarter, nearly twice the rate on lower floors.

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, the agency that oversees state-owned real estate, has upgrading public agencies’ workspaces in recent years amid rising vacancies in the class A office market.

In late 2024, DCAMM leased 75,000 square feet for seven agencies at 40 Broad St. in the Financial District, in relocations from Downtown Crossing and South End.

Another six agencies relocated to 106,000 square feet at One Federal St. in a lease signed in 2024.