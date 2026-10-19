Troubled Office Loan Dings Rockland Trust Credit Quality

A troubled office building that could become apartments dinged Rockland Trust’s credit quality, the bank revealed during its third-quarter earnings call.

Executives said Rockland Trust’s credit quality is still consistent with the bank’s historic performance.

“Regarding asset quality, while we continue to see movement in and out of our non-performing loans and criticized and classified loan buckets, the levels are consistent with our historical credit performance,” Rockland Trust CEO Jeffrey Tengel said during the Oct. 16 call. “Our net charge-offs were just two basis points for the third quarter and have averaged just six basis points over the last five quarters. Our loan loss provision represented 14 basis points of average loans in the third quarter, and has averaged 12 basis points over the last five quarters, excluding the impact of the enterprise acquisition. Over the last 20 years, our loan loss provision and net charges have had an average of 21 basis points and 16 basis points of average loans, respectively.”

In the third quarter of 2026, the bank reported a total of $125.7 million in non-performing loans. This is a 45 percent increase from a year ago when there were just $86.5 million in non-performing loans.

The increase in NPLs was largely due to a $22.4 million office loan currently in workout status, according to Rockland Trust Chief Financial Officer Mark Ruggiero. Ruggiero noted that the property could be converted to multifamily after the tenant decided to vacate. It wasn’t immediately clear where the building is located, however.

“The sponsor has a history of supporting their project, and so they’ve been supporting this one,” Tengel said. “We proactively put it on non-performing status. They’re looking for a partner to help them with the transition to a multifamily property. So it’ll probably take a little while for it to work itself out, but we do feel like there’s a little bit of optimism based on the sponsorship”

He also reminded shareholders and stock analysts that Rockland has $17 million in specific reserves that the bank anticipates will be charged off within the next couple of quarters.

The allowance for loan losses compared to total loans has also increased 1.03 percent in the third quarter of 2025 to 1.08 percent in the third quarter of 2026. Additionally, the percentage of delinquent loans compared to total loans increased from 0.49 percent in the third quarter of 2025 to 0.73 percent in the third quarter of 2026.

The uptick in delinquencies is driven by the new non-performing loan as well as other workout loans reaching maturity, according to Ruggiero.