USQ Lab Tower Gets First Lease

A Cambridge biotech founded by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute oncologists and Broad Institute researchers is the first tenant of the 10 Prospect St. lab building in Somerville.

Predicta Biosciences leased 10,500 square feet, Union Square master developer USQ announced. The company will move into the 196,000 square-foot development next month.

In October 2025, Predicta Biosciences received $23.4 million in series A venture capital funding led by Engine Ventures, which operates The Engine incubator and accelerator at 750 Main St. in Cambridge where Predicta previously operated.

The funding enabled Predicta to expand its team and advance commercialization of its non-invasive testing for blood cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Predicta will occupy one of 10 move-in-ready lab suites built by USQ at 10 Prospect.

Some lab developers have opted to invest upfront in lab infrastructure buildouts for tenants, reflecting biotech companies’ efforts to conserve cash in the recent difficult funding climate.

The Union Square development is approved for 3.8 million square feet of commercial and residential space, including more than 2.4 million square feet of lab and innovation space on 20 acres.

Developers announced in July that Workbar will open a 10,000 square-foot coworking space at 50 Prospect St., the 25-story apartment tower known as Prospect Union Square.