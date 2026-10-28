Weymouth Air Base Redevelopment: This Time It’s Different?

“There it is: take it,” master builder William Mulholland proclaimed, unleashing the flow of a 233-mile-long aqueduct in 1913 delivering a water supply that transformed Los Angeles into a 20th century metropolis.

In South Weymouth, a development team is counting on its own set of new water pipelines, roads and utilities to enable one of the largest projects in Massachusetts history. The over 1,400-acre site has approval for more than 6,000 homes and 2 million square feet of commercial space.

Boston-based New England Development and Brookfield Properties are partnering on the project, after being selected as master developers in 2020. Construction of two apartment complexes is scheduled to begin in March, part of a first phase that could include 2,700 housing units on 13 parcels.

“You really have to get the housing piece done and that’s a couple of years to build,” said John Twohig, executive vice president at New England Development. “Some of the commercial people want to see that something’s actually happening. A little bit of this is rebuilding credibility.”

At a ceremony Tuesday in the shadow of a soon-to-be-demolished hangar, developers and elected officials marked the first significant activity at the property in more than a decade. The former base also includes portions of the towns of Abington and Rockland.

“It’s been 35 years, and trust me, it seems like 135,” said House Speaker Ronald Mariano, whose district includes the property.

Since the former base closed in 1997, several master developers and visions for the MBTA commuter rail-adjacent property have come and gone. The defunct Mills Corp. proposed a “megamall” in the late 1990s. The previous developer, North Carolina-based LStar, was removed from its role amid internal legal battles and missed deadlines to make progress at the base. A lender foreclosed on several key development parcels. The stop-start nature of the project left Mariano with enough souvenir shovels from ceremonial groundbreakings that “I could start my own construction company,” he joked Tuesday.

And the Legislature created a new regional agency to oversee the property, the Southfield Redevelopment Authority, with a board representing the three towns.

Approximately 1,300 homes have been built so far on the northwest corner of the base near Route 18. In 2014, the Bill Delahunt Parkway was completed, adding a new connection to Hingham Street in Rockland near Route 3. An indoor-outdoor sports complex occupies a portion of the property. Former hangars have been used for movie and TV production.

But the bulk of the property’s development sites have remained dormant.

The SRA named the New England Development-Brookfield partnership in 2020 to pick up the baton. It downsized the commercial component to 2 million square feet, while gaining zoning approval for more than 6,000 housing units.

A major stumbling block remained, however: securing a permanent water source for all of the new development. The project could draw over 1 million gallons of water daily by 2040, according to documents submitted to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office.

The missing link is a proposed connection to the MWRA water system, through a $120 million, 6.7-mile pipeline from the Blue Hills Reservation in Quincy through Braintree and Weymouth, to the base.

The pipeline is scheduled for completion by 2032. In the meantime, the first phase of development will connect to Weymouth’s water system through a new pipeline from Route 18.

New England Development’s Twohig said the $20 million infrastructure project also includes new drainage and sewer pipes, lighting, and relocation and widening of Shea Memorial Drive, which connects Route 18 to the western portion of the base. Developers have flexibility to build a wide variety of housing types on the first 13 parcels, totaling up to 2,700 units of apartments, condominiums and single-family homes.

In July, developers paid $65 million to buy the development sites from lender Washington Capital Management.

The current development team has shown its ability to follow through on their promises, Mariano said, in contrast to the track record of previous teams.

“All the folks I had been talking to previously were all frauds. Some of them are still on the lam, I think,” Mariano quipped.

Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll used the occasion to touch on their administration’s attempts to support housing construction. MassDevelopment and the state’s MassWorks infrastructure program have awarded $35 million in the past two years toward water, sewer and road projects related to the base redevelopment.

“Those dollars are going to fuel the roads and the utilities: the non-sexy work that actually makes projects happen,” Driscoll said.