Workbar Adding New Location at Union Square Tower 

Coworking space provider Workbar is restoring its presence in Somerville’s Union Square with a new location scheduled to open in late fall next to the neighborhood’s MBTA Green Line station.

The 10,000-square-foot Workbar at 50 Prospect St. is four times the size of its original location in the neighborhood dating back to 2015. It will include a mixture of private offices and bookable meeting rooms.

Workbar opened its original Somerville location in 2015 at 31 Union Square, a former Elegant Furniture showroom where it occupied 2,500 square feet in a property owned by developer USQ.

Founded in 2009, Workbar recently expanded at 117 Kendrick St. in Needham to 40,000 square feet, and announced plans for a new location in Cambridge’s Harvard Square.

“Workbar’s return to Union Square speaks to the rapid growth of this community, and the return of Somerville’s historic downtown as a commercial center,” USQ President Greg Karczewski said in a statement. “We’ve had dozens of requests in the last year alone for a flexible workspace option with easy access to the Union Square neighborhood and the Green Line.”

50 Prospect St. is a 25-story apartment tower developed by US2 as the first major phase of its 1.4 million-square-foot development.