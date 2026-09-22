Workbar Expands at DivcoWest’s Back Bay Property

Coworking provider Workbar is expanding its Back Bay location in spring 2027, after announcing three real estate moves in Greater Boston this year.

The Back Bay location will occupy the entire sixth floor of the 399 Boylston St. building, spanning 20,000 square feet.

The company has grown to 12 locations and recently announced plans to return to Somerville’s Union Square with a 10,000 square-foot center at 50 Prospect St.

The growth in Back Bay follows Workbar’s recent expansion in Needham and opening of a Harvard Square location at 50 Church St.

Originally spanning 12,000 square feet, the Back Bay location includes coworking “neighborhoods,” private offices, meeting rooms, phone booths and a podcast studio. Expansion is scheduled for completion next spring.

DivcoWest acquired 399 Boylston St. last fall for $125 million and has completed $35 million in upgrades including a fitness center and yoga studio.

The Bay Bay Workbar received WELL certification, which is awarded to buildings that optimize health and well-being, in a first for the coworking sector.