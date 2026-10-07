Workers Credit Union Becomes First-Ever UMass Lowell Jersey Sponsor

Workers Credit Union has become the first-ever jersey sponsor for UMass Lowell athletics.

Under the new agreement, all UMass Lowell ice hockey and men’s and women’s basketball jerseys will feature a Workers Credit Union jersey patch for 2026 and 2027. The patch will appear on all home, away, and alternate uniforms for hockey and basketball.

“Workers Credit Union is proud to be partnering with UMass Lowell Athletics, a program that is such a source of pride for the city and region,” Workers Credit Union Chief of Growth Initiatives Mike Dubuque said in a statement. “We look forward to a long partnership with this highly regarded public university, which is preparing students from every background for a prosperous future.”

Additionally, within the agreement, all hockey games on Friday nights will start at 7:14 p.m. as part of the Workers Credit Union “Clock In” Campaign. The patch will first be seen at the men’s hockey home opener on Oct. 9.

“We are grateful to Workers Credit Union for investing in our programs and being the first ever jersey patch sponsor for River Hawk Athletics,” UMass Lowell Director of Athletics Lynn Coutts said in a statement. “These types of partnerships allow us to compete at the highest level and ultimately vie for championships in America East and Hockey East. The Workers Credit Union commitment to excellence and community aligns perfectly with our core values here at UMass Lowell.”