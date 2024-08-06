Wu Names Osgood to New Resiliency Post

A new Office of Climate Resilience at Boston City Hall will oversee the city’s attempts to limit the effects of climate change-induced flooding and extreme heat.

After naming former Arup executive Brian Swett as the city’s new climate chief in April, Mayor MIchelle Wu announced a restructuring of the cabinet-level Environment, Energy and Open Space department.

A new Office of Climate Resilience will focus on the city’s response to more frequent coastal and stormwater flooding and extreme heat. Chris Osgood, a senior adviser to Wu and interim chief of environment, energy and open space, will head the Office of Climate Resilience.

The changes are budget-neutral, Wu said in her announcement Monday, and will bring members of the environment department under the new Office of Climate Resilience.

Last winter, engineering consultants Arup completed a report indicating that future sea level rise combined with a major coastal storm could cause $3.9 billion in property damages. It recommended construction of an $877 million flood barrier along a 1.5-mile section of downtown waterfront.