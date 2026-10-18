Wu’s Housing Initiatives Rely on the BPDA She Once Tried to Abolish

Construction of new apartments and condominiums in Boston has bumped along at anemic levels for more than two years.

The collapse in new development has driven construction cranes from Boston’s skyline and fueled criticism of costly affordable housing and green-building mandates

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu secured some movement on new housing by fast-tracking approvals for office-to-residential conversions, largely downtown.

And after some delay, she recently cut deals to revive big developers’ stalled housing plans and help them nail down the financing needed to move forward.

But here’s something the mayor would rather not discuss: To make those residential conversions work – and now to jumpstart construction of new condo and apartment buildings as well – Wu has tapped the powers of an agency she bashed for years and vowed to scrap.

What Happened to ‘Abolish the BPDA’?

In 2019, Wu, then a rising star on the Boston City Council, called for the scuttling of the Boston Planning & Development Agency in a report that grabbed local headlines, “Fixing Boston’s Broken Development Process: Why and How to Abolish the BPDA.”

She derided the quasi-independent authority as an opaque “black box” that “worsened economic inequality, traffic congestion, and housing costs by favoring wealthy private developers over neighborhood voices.”

After she was elected mayor in 2021, Wu made a good show of following through. She filed legislation at the State House to restructure the BPDA’s powers, while separately moving most of its staff to a new Planning Department.

However, that was then, and this is now.

Desperate to see new housing built, Wu administration has had to rely on the BPDA to dole out the tax breaks that make complicated and labor-intensive office-to-residential conversions pencil out, via so-called “121B” deals, named after the relevant chapter in state law that lets towns and cities take extraordinary steps to address “blight.”

The city’s office-to-residential conversion program has attracted several dozen proposals that would add almost 2,500 new apartments to the city if they’re all financed.

Previously known as the Boston Redevelopment Authority until former mayor Marty Walsh renamed it a decade ago, the BPDA has long been a lightning rod for neighborhood activists dating back to the 1960s.

Now Wu is turning to the agency she loved to hate on during her City Council days for help with another tax break to get stalled plans for new residential buildings moving again.

Under the mayor’s plan, the BPDA would issue 121B tax deals that would save the developers of four proposed housing proposals over $33 million over the next several years. City officials told this newspaper last month the initiative could generate around 4,000 new homes over the next few years.

Is the Mayor Reversing Course?

Still, it seems unlikely the mayor has changed her mind about the agency as much as she’s grudgingly accepted that formally abolishing the BPDA is a goal that she is unlikely to achieve.

Filed on Beacon Hill years ago, Wu’s proposed legislation would have axed the two entities that actually hold all the powers and functions of the BPDA: the old Boston Redevelopment Authority and the Economic Development and Industrial Corp.

That includes the power to cut those tax deals Wu is counting on to get long-stuck plans for new apartments and condos moving again.

Under Wu’s proposal, the powers the Boston Redevelopment Authority has wielded for decades – and continues to wield in all but name – would be folded into a new agency with a much narrower role.

However, the Wu administration never refiled the bill after the end of the 2023-2024 state legislative session, meaning it would have to be refiled again just for it to be considered.

In fact, leaders in the state Senate, which blocked the mayor’s controversial proposal to hike tax rates on struggling office buildings last year, has reportedly grown even more hostile after the mayor’s failed attempts to oust Sens. Nick Collins and Will Brownsberger – not a promising environment in which to get a mayoral project passed.

Then there is the devilish complexity of unwinding decades of tax agreements and other deals made by the old Boston Redevelopment Authority.

Sounds like a huge amount of paper shuffling, and to what end? Not to mention a recipe for a bureaucratic quagmire and lawsuits.

It’s not exactly a case of Wu deciding if you can’t beat them, join them. I wouldn’t expect the mayor is not going to start praising the BPDA for all the great work it has done over the years, notwithstanding some mistakes.

But if she can’t formally abolish the BPDA, Wu seems to have decided she might as well take advantage of its considerable powers to advance her own agenda.

And if nothing else, maybe it will get several thousand desperately needed housing built.

Scott Van Voorhis is Banker & Tradesman’s columnist and publisher of the Contrarian Boston newsletter; opinions expressed are his own. He may be reached at sbvanvoorhis@hotmail.com.