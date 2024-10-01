1.2K Housing Units Floated at Brockton Fairgrounds

A Boston developer submitted plans to redevelop the 66-acre former Brockton Fairgrounds property with 1,200 housing units as part of a Suffolk Downs-type mixed-use development.

Andrew Flynn of Copper Mill Management has placed the property under agreement from the longtime owners, the Carney family. Flynn and CBT Architects last week presented initial plans to the Brockton Planning Board for the project, estimated at $600 million to $1 billion, The Enterprise of Brockton reported.

Flynn submitted incorporation papers for Copper Mill Management in 2023 to the secretary of the commonwealth. He previously was an executive at housing developer Scape, which developed the 451-unit Bon apartments at 1252 Boylston St. in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

Conceptual plans call for apartments and townhomes to be built along the perimeter of the property, partially surrounding 600,000 square feet of commercial space, described as a “tough tech” campus in Copper Mill’s presentation. An August memo from city planning staff characterized the developer’s rezoning petition as giving Copper Mill “a free hand” while only setting limited form-based requirements like maximum height.

The Planning Board voted 3-1 to recommend a zoning change required to make the development move forward, the Enterprise reported. Final rezoning is subject to City Council approval.



The annual fair was last held in 2019, ending a 145-year tradition, and the Carney family announced plans to explore other uses for the property.