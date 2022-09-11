150 Years Young

For the last century and a half, Massachusetts has turned to Banker & Tradesman for timely, accurate intelligence about real estate, banking and lending in the Bay State.

On this, our anniversary, we say a hearty “thank you” to the generations of businesspeople and workers who’ve read our pages and stood by us through the economy’s many ups and downs.

As Diane McLaughlin chronicles in this week’s issue, this newspaper started from simple beginnings. By giving readers a digest of a wide range of real estate transactions, they gained a vital edge on the competition, who was otherwise stuck traveling to a registry of deeds and examining the records themselves to figure out the going price for homes or to scout for opportunities among foreclosed properties.

As the times changed, so did Banker & Tradesman. Starting in the 1970s, we married analysis and reportage with the real estate records we had reported for the previous 100 years. It’s a proud tradition we carry on to this day, helping our readers make sense of the rapidly changing world around them.

And those times did change. As Scott Van Voorhis and Steve Adams illustrate in this week’s issue, the real estate industries of Greater Boston and Massachusetts have been rocked by huge shifts as the frontiers of opportunity flowed this way and that around the region. The vicissitudes of economic fortune have, by turns, impoverished and elevated Massachusetts’ real estate and banking industries; at every turn, Banker & Tradesman has been there to help them navigate to their next success.

Through it all, our central pillar has been family ownership. As Cassidy Norton writes, our current CEO is the fourth generation of Warrens to guide the newspaper through the good times and the bad, helped by hundreds of dedicated employees over the years. We thank each generation of this family, past and present, for their stewardship through times that saw many of our peer newspapers sold off to corporate raiders and out-of-state investors detached from the communities we serve.

As Banker & Tradesman embarks on its next 150 years, we hope we will continue to keep your trust and earn your support every day with the information, analysis and venue for debate that we provide.

