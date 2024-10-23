Alexandria Set to Sell More Massachusetts Properties

The leading U.S. life science landlord has agreed to sell more properties in Greater Boston for nearly $370 million and recorded an impairment charge of $40.9 million.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has been steadily selling off what it describes as “non-strategic location” real estate in Massachusetts and other life science industry clusters after lab vacancies skyrocketed in the past two years.

“Our decision to dispose of these properties is based on their non-strategic location and the significant capital that the expected sales proceeds provide for immediate reinvestment into our development and redevelopment pipeline,” Alexandria said in its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday.

Alexandria’s report did not specify the properties, but said they are 100 percent leased for another 18 years and the buyer is the current tenant.

Alexandria has completed $319 million in asset sales year-to-date nationwide and another $1.2 billion pending, executives said in a conference call with analysts.

In the past two years, Alexandria has sold properties in Cambridge and Waltham and sold development sites in Boston and Newton to raise cash and concentrate on its core life science campuses.

Alexandria also recorded a $30.8 million impairment charge from the cancellation of two acquisitions in Greater Boston after deciding not to pursue 1.4 million square feet of development “due to the existing macroeconomic environment that negatively impacted the financial outlooks for these projects.”

The company reported third-quarter funds from operations of $407.9 million or $2.37 per share.