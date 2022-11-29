BayCoast Mortgage Acquires Martha’s Vineyard Mortgage

BayCoast Mortgage Co., a subsidiary of Swansea-based BayCoast Bank, has acquired Martha’s Vineyard Mortgage Co.

Vineyard Haven-based Martha’s Vineyard Mortgage will retain its name and become a division of BayCoast Mortgage Co., BayCoast said in a statement today.

“[BayCoast Mortgage Co.] has a strong history of providing exceptional financial solutions and service to its customers,” the statement said. “That same tradition will now extend to new customers on Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket Island and Cape Cod.”

Martha’s Vineyard Mortgage was owned by Polly Bassett and Carol Borselle.

“BayCoast Mortgage would like to sincerely thank previous owners Polly K. Bassett and Carol Borselle for more than 20 years of dedicated service to the community,” Daniel J. Briand, president and CEO of BayCoast Mortgage Co., said in the statement

Tammy King, a vice president and senior loan officer at BayCoast Mortgage, resides in Vineyard Haven and will manage the Martha’s Vineyard Mortgage office, the statement said. Her assistant is Shelly A. Mayhew, who also lives on Martha’s Vineyard.

King joined BayCoast Mortgage in August and has 20 years of experience as a residential mortgage lender, including construction loans and working with first-time homebuyers. Mayhew joined BayCoast Mortgage in October and has more than 23 years of community banking experience on Martha’s Vineyard.

“We are thrilled to welcome Martha’s Vineyard Mortgage Company to the BayCoast Mortgage family,” Briand said in the statement. “With previous experience serving Cape Cod and the Islands, Tammy and Shelly can offer a unique perspective and expertise to our Dukes County customers and their specific mortgage needs, whether it be for new construction, a primary residence or vacation home. Our Martha’s Vineyard team looks forward to building trusted relationships as they assist clients on their personal journeys to homeownership.”