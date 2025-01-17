Boston Planning Director Leaving After Two Years

Boston Director of Planning Aimee Chambers is leaving the Boston Planning Department after less than two years overseeing major changes to development rules.

Chambers was hired in February 2023 by former Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison, who resigned in August after implementing Mayor Michelle Wu’s reorganization of the city’s planning and permitting powers.

In announcing Chambers’ departure at Thursday’s meeting of the Boston Planning & Development Agency directors, current Chief of Planning Kairos Shen praised her accomplishments during a short tenure.

Under Chambers, the new Boston Planning Department launched the first two Streets + Squares planning studies designed to encourage higher-density housing construction near public transit.

The agency also is nearing a final vote on a controversial downtown rezoning plan with new changes that would allow high-rise housing developments in Downtown Crossing and the Park Plaza area.

Before joining the Boston Planning department, Chambers worked for 12 years in planning including her previous role as planning director in Hartford, Connecticut.

A job posting for Chambers’ replacement was not immediately available from the Boston Planning Department.