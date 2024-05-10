BPDA Seeks to Standardize Community Benefits

Changes designed to streamline Boston’s complex and often unpredictable development review process will get a first public airing at a series of neighborhood meetings starting this weekend.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency’s Article 80 reform process, launched last year by Mayor Michelle Wu, aims to make the process of reviewing developments more predictable and transparent. One major focus is how mitigation packages including community benefits are negotiated with developers.

In a report submitted to the BPDA, Cincinnati-based land use consultants Zone Co. said Boston requires more extensive mitigation than 10 similar cities, but has an inconsistent process for determining community benefits and mitigation packages. Unlike in many similar-sized cities, Boston negotiates mitigation packages on a project-by-project basis.

Miami offers developers incentives such as additional height and density in exchange for public benefits, the report noted.

“This could be a holistic model for Boston, promoting the creation of affordable and workforce housing, and including benefits like long-term affordability covenants and reduced parking requirements, especially for projects near transit lines,” consultants wrote.

The findings mirror the results of a community survey released by the BPDA in January. Of the nearly 1,000 respondents, 82 percent agreed with the need for a standardized approach to mitigation and community benefits.

A steering committee has been meeting privately for over a year and reviewing recommendations from a pair of consulting teams.

Article 80 of the Boston zoning code regulates proposed projects that are at least 20,000 square feet or include at least 15 housing units. Large projects are reviewed by impact advisory groups comprising neighborhood residents and community groups in an open-ended timeline before going to the BPDA board of directors for final approval.

The unpredictable timeline for approvals was critiqued by 86 percent of developers responding to a survey.

Potential changes to the makeup of advisory groups also are on the table. In a community survey released in December, a majority of respondents said the IAG’s are not transparent or reflective of the community.

At eight public workshops in the coming weeks, BPDA staff will present recommendations. Workshops are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at 525 Western Ave., followed by 6 p.m. Tuesday at 5 Congress St. and 6 p.m. Wednesday at 155 Talbot Ave.