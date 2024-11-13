Brighton Lab Project Names Coffeehouse as FirstTenant

A Brighton lab development named a new retail tenant and plans to launch a rotating art gallery program this month.

Lendlease is developing the 350,000-square-foot Forum lab building at 60 Guest St. in the Boston Landing project. Tradesman Coffee Shop and Lounge will occupy first-floor retail space in the development. Two local art brokers, TurningArt and J. Perry Fine Art, will curate local artist collections to be displayed in building common areas.

The location is the fourth in the Boston area for Tradesman Coffee Shop and Lounge. Scheduled to open in early 2025, the Brighton location will include full service dining and locally-sourced coffee and espresso.

Forum has not announced any life science tenants for the project, built on the last lab-approved parcel within the mixed-use development.

The art program is scheduled to launch this month including hand-painted canvases, murals and digital displays, developers Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge announced.

The Greater Boston lab market’s vacancy rate sat at 31.6 percent at the end of the third quarter, according to brokerage Newmark. Around 8 million square feet of lab space has been delivered year-to-date with less than 1 million square feet of net positive absorption.