Builders of Color Leader Steps Down, Heads to City Post

The executive director who helped shepherd a growing trade group for minority developers and construction industry professionals for nearly four years is leaving her post for a position in Boston City Hall.

Colleen Fonseca will leave her position at the Builders of Color Coalition on Sept. 24, the group announced Friday. She’s been named the next equity and inclusion manager in the Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing, which is overseeing the disposition of hundreds of city-owned properties, largely taken during the midcentury “urban renewal” era or via tax forfeiture. Mayor Michelle Wu and former mayors Marty Walsh and Kim Janey have all prioritized project team diversity in their sale or lease of city-owned land for new development.

“Leading with grace, enthusiasm, curiosity, willingness to try new things, and the ability to connect with various stakeholders, Colleen provided a solid operational and programming foundation for BCC, ushering in a new phase of growth in the organization’s network, profile, and impact,” the Builders of Color coalition said in its announcement.

Fonseca is credited with a significant expansion in the Builders of Color Coalition’s network and programming, including initiatives to introduce local banks to minority developers and identify policy solutions that could help diversify the ranks in the state’s largely-white real estate development and construction industries. She’s also credited with getting Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Salem and Somerville to strengthen diversity criteria in evaluating public projects.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the commercial real estate industry. BCC will continue to be a powerful force in this space, bringing innovative ideas and pioneering programs to our network across the state,” Fonseca said in a statement

While Builders of Color searches for a new executive director, former Massachusetts Life Sciences Center CEO Kenneth Turner will lead the group. Before his time at the quasi-public agency, he led diversity and inclusion work at Massport, where he was credited with being a driving force behind the “Massport model” of requiring substantial minority-owned business participation in public contracts.

“Kenn’s experience will be invaluable in building new relationships, refreshing BCC’s strategic plan, and strengthening our resources and capacity. We are grateful for Kenn’s guidance,” Builders of Color board president and Colliers managing director Taylor Pederson said in a statement. “While we will miss Colleen’s leadership, we proudly look forward to seeing the positive changes she will make in the next stage of her career. Indeed, Colleen’s path is a microcosm and validation of BCC’s work to transform the commercial real estate industry, including by developing diverse talent for leadership roles. As we prepare to publish our 2024-2028 strategic plan, we will continue to focus on leadership development pipelines in our efforts to expand access and opportunity in commercial real estate.”