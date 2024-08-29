Cambridge Trust Wealth Management Names Chief Investment Officer

Eastern Bank has promoted former Cambridge Trust Co. executive Ryan Hanna as the new chief investment officer at Cambridge Trust Wealth Management.

Hanna has spent his entire career with Cambridge Trust, which was acquired by Eastern Bank in July, most recently as the former bank’s deputy chief investment officer and director of equities. Following the merger, Eastern retained the Cambridge Trust Wealth Management brand for the combined wealth management services of both banks.

In this role, Hanna was responsible for guiding portfolio management efforts and setting the strategic direction for the investment team with an emphasis on asset allocation and portfolio construction. He also was responsible for coordinating research efforts and strategy, including stock selection, risk management and oversight of the investment team. Hanna started his career at Cambridge Trust in 1994.

“Ryan Hanna is a highly respected investor, colleague and advisor, and his leadership, outstanding knowledge of wealth management and focus on clients set him apart,” Eastern Executive Vice President of Wealth Management Jeffrey Smith said in a statement. “On behalf of our entire team, we congratulate Ryan on his well-earned promotion and are delighted for clients.”

Hanna is also a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society Boston, Inc., and the Boston Economic Club.

“Cambridge Trust Wealth Management is deeply focused on providing outstanding client service and expertise in comprehensive solutions for clients, including investment management, financial planning, and trust and estate services, and I am honored to serve in this new role,” Hanna said in a statement.

Eastern Bank completed its merger with Cambridge Trust in July of 2024.