Cape Cod 5 to Expand in Plymouth

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 plans to expand further in Southeastern Massachusetts with two branches in Plymouth.

The bank has one branch in Plymouth at The Pinehills community and plans to relocate to an office at Rowen at The Pinehills, a new development under construction, the bank said in a statement.

Cape Cod 5 said it will also open a new flagship location in the town’s West Plymouth section on the corner of Commerce Way and Plympton Road.

Both locations are scheduled to open during the second half of 2023, the bank said, and are subject to town and regulatory approval.

“The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” Matt Burke, CEO of Cape Cod 5, said in the statement. “Our local relationship team members have been serving individuals and businesses in the communities of the South Shore and South Coast for many years, and we are excited to grow our physical presence in Plymouth with these two new locations.”

The Commerce Way location will be a new 5,100 square-foot facility with a drive-up window, as well as offices for commercial and residential lenders and wealth management officers. The branch will also have functional space that the bank said would serve customers and communities.

The Pinehills branch will be part of the Rowen residential and retail development at the Village Green. The bank said the new location would be a larger, upgraded space compared to its current branch.

Cape Cod 5 has $4.8 billion in assets and 26 offices on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, along with Plymouth and Wareham.