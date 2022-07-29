Community Good Works

Jul 29, 2022 | Reprints | Print

Right to Left: Beverly Smith, Groton History Center development chair; Michelle Collette, treasurer of the center; Martin F. Connors Jr., president and CEO of Rollstone Bank & Trust; Jonathan Knight, Rollstone Bank & Trust Groton branch manager. Photo courtesy of Rollstone Bank & Trust

Cape Cod 5 

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 recently made a $100,000 donation through its foundation to support 22 local organizations in their efforts to promote food security across Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Southeastern Massachusetts. 

HarborOne Bank 

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank has awarded forty high school seniors college scholarships totaling $100,000 through its ONECommunity Scholarship Program. 

Monson Savings Bank 

Monson Savings Bank recently donated $2,000 to the Academy Hill School in Springfield. 

Northern Bank 

Stoneham-based The Northern Bank made a donation through its foundation of $20,500 to three local nonprofits with a little help from the community and one giant piggybank. 

Rollstone Bank & Trust 

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust has donated $10,000 the Groton History Center to fund GHC’s education mission, including exhibit expansion, interactive digital learning tools, curriculum development and student program implementation. 

The Village Bank 

Newton-based The Village Bank has awarded $68,000 in scholarships to 26 local students. 

B&T Daily

Community Good Works

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: 1 min
B&T Daily Eastern Bank to Buy $80M in Loans Monthly from Emb…
B&T Daily Big Apartment Landlord Reports Double-Digit Rent I…
0