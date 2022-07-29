Community Good Works

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 recently made a $100,000 donation through its foundation to support 22 local organizations in their efforts to promote food security across Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Southeastern Massachusetts.

HarborOne Bank

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank has awarded forty high school seniors college scholarships totaling $100,000 through its ONECommunity Scholarship Program.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank recently donated $2,000 to the Academy Hill School in Springfield.

Northern Bank

Stoneham-based The Northern Bank made a donation through its foundation of $20,500 to three local nonprofits with a little help from the community and one giant piggybank.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust has donated $10,000 the Groton History Center to fund GHC’s education mission, including exhibit expansion, interactive digital learning tools, curriculum development and student program implementation.

The Village Bank

Newton-based The Village Bank has awarded $68,000 in scholarships to 26 local students.